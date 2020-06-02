Live updates: Fourth day of protests in downtown Colorado Springs

Protesters in front of City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Protesters are gathered downtown for a fourth day of demonstrations calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck.

Warning: Videos may contain profanity.

12 p.m.

Protesters have returned to the sidewalk outside City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs. They’re carrying signs with messages including “I Can’t Breathe,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “My skin color is not a threat.”

Protesters in front of City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

11:30 a.m.

Barricades are set up outside the Police Operations Center in anticipation of protests Tuesday. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

