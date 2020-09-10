Live updates: Foggy start to Thursday in southern Colorado

Above: Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather and traffic updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Much of southern Colorado is waking up to foggy conditions Thursday morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Road conditions

Overnight rain and snow showers have many roads wet this morning, but watch out over mountain passes for some slick spots.

Dense fog is also causing low visibility in some areas. Fog has been most noticeable in El Paso County and the Colorado Springs area, where visibility is lower than 1/4 mile in some cases.

A live look from Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs:

CDOT reports some wet areas, but mostly dry conditions on highways across southern Colorado and up to Denver.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Closings and delays

No weather-related school or business closings or delays have been reported Thursday.

Forecast

Showers have been lifting off to the northeast and as we head through the rest of the day most of the showers will be over the mountains. We’ll be chilly again, but the needle is starting to move up with highs in the 40s and 50s for most and a bit of afternoon sun.

Tonight, scattered snow showers gradually shift north over mountain areas. Higher areas of the mountains could see additional accumulations through Thursday into early Friday on the order of three to six inches, with a few spots getting a little bit more than that.

Lower elevations will be cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight. With our recent snow and rain, a few areas of fog are likely to develop again. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and even a few 40s unless you’re pretty high in the mountains where some areas will drop into the 20s.