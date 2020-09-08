Live updates: Early-season cold and snow cause wet roads, some closures

Above: Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather and traffic updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An early-season cold front is bringing much-needed moisture to Colorado Tuesday, causing wet roads and some closures across the Colorado Springs area. Here’s what you need to know.

Closures

Most local school districts are operating fully or partially remotely due to the pandemic, but some with in-person classes have cancelled for Tuesday. Some local government agencies have also modified their operations.

Road conditions

CDOT reports mostly wet roads across southern Colorado and along the Front Range, with some snow in the mountains.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Forecast

Showers are expanding across the Palmer Divide, northern parts of El Paso and most of Teller County early this morning with snow ongoing for the mountains and a rain/snow mix for the Front Range from Denver to Fort Collins. This will continue to expand farther south along the range into the afternoon.

Cold north air will continue to spill south behind the front so temperatures will actually get colder throughout the day on Tuesday. Our official highs were at midnight… we’ll be in the 30s and 40s for most of southern Colorado through the morning and drop in the afternoon as the upper storm approaches. As temps get colder we’ll see the snow line drop down and lower elevations will see a wintry mix to snow for all later in the day.