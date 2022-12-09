(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The community is invited to a free Christmas concert performed by the Little London Winds on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs.

Established in 1992 by a small group of musicians, The Little London Winds has grown to over 40 members and is now considered Colorado Springs’ premier wind ensemble, according to a press release from Little London Winds.

Little London Winds said the concert is open to all faiths and will feature a variety of holiday music as well as a few small ensemble pieces. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Bethel Lutheran Church is located at 4925 Farmingdale Drive, just off Austin Bluffs Parkway between Barnes and Stetson Hills. A large parking lot is available on the north and west sides of the building.

Little London Winds said the concert is free and open to the public, so tickets are not required. While the concert is free, the Little London Winds said donations are accepted and greatly appreciated.

The Little London Winds is a 501c non-profit organization. All donations go toward purchasing new music, insurance fees as well as venue and rental costs among other bills.