(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A little French Bulldog has made a big name for himself at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) by helping foster almost 200 puppies in the last three years!

Before Louis the Frenchie was helping puppies get big and strong by serving as the “fun parent,” he was a foster himself. HSPPR said Louis was rescued as part of a cruelty case in 2018 in which 21 dogs were rescued from neglect. Louis was severely emaciated, and for almost two months, he was in foster care gaining weight and learning how to be a dog again.

Before he went to foster, he hung out in one of HSPPR’s team member’s offices to get a break from his kennel. HSPPR said the team member fell in love with Louis, and when he returned from foster, she scooped him up as soon as possible.

HSPPR said from then on, the family fostered more dogs, specifically puppies, and Louis helped raise almost 200 little ones.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Louis’s family describes him as “the fun parent,” because he lets the puppies play tug with his jowls, climb all over his little potato body, and teaches them “how to clear the room with a fart,” said HSPPR.

When they aren’t playing, Louis teaches the babies the value of a good sunbathe and a nap.

Most importantly, HSPPR said Louis is there showing other vulnerable babies how much fun it is to be included in a loving family, and showing them that no matter where they started, they too can find their own “happy tail.”

“When a family commits to fostering, it’s a team effort, including the furry family members! We are so grateful to Louis and his family for being a part of hundreds of Happy Tails!” said HSPPR.