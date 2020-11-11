List: Southern Colorado school districts returning to remote learning

A Los Angeles Unified School District student attends an online class at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Many southern Colorado school districts are transitioning back to virtual learning due to record numbers of coronavirus cases in the community. Here’s a look at where schools stand right now. Tap the name of each district for details.

Falcon School District 49

E-learning starting November 9, for the rest of the fall.

Harrison School District 2

E-learning starting November 30, for the rest of the semester.

Pueblo County School District 70

Remote learning starting November 12, for the rest of the first semester.

Pueblo School District 60

Distance learning starting November 11 for high schools, and starting November 30 for preschool-8th grade. In effect for the rest of the semester.