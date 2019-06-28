LIST: Fourth of July ’19 fireworks in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here’s a list of professional fireworks displays in southern Colorado this year. All events are weather permitting.

Colorado Springs will hold its annual Summer Symphony July 4. The event is free to the public. Activities and concessions begin at 5:30 p.m. A concert by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic starts at 7:30, and the fireworks show starts around 9 p.m. More information.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will celebrate with fireworks after their 6 p.m. game on July 4 at Weidner Field. More information and tickets.

Cripple Creek is hosting a free celebration and fireworks display on July 4. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m. More information.

Florence is hosting its annual festival from July 4 through July 6. There will be a fireworks display July 4. More information.

Fort Carson is hosting its annual Freedom Fest Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30 at Iron Horse Park. There will be a fireworks display around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. More information.

Palmer Lake and the Tri-Lakes area will host a festival and fireworks show on July 4. Fireworks start around dusk. More information.

Pueblo‘s annual Rollin’ on the Riverwalk celebration will be held July 4 on the Pueblo Riverwalk. Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m., weather permitting. Gate admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors, children ages 12 and under, and military members with valid ID. Discount tickets are available at JR’s Country Store and at the administrative office at 125 Riverwalk Place for $3. More information.

Pueblo West will host its annual wet parade and fireworks show on July 4. Fireworks start at dark. More information.

Woodland Park is hosting a celebration and fireworks display on July 4. Fireworks start at dark. More information.

Note: Cañon City and Manitou Springs will not have fireworks displays this year.