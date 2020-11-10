LIST: Colorado Springs restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of restaurants and attractions in the Pikes Peak region are offering free food or free admission to honor those who serve on Veterans Day.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are offering deals for takeout as well as dine in, or offering the same deal over multiple days.

All of the deals below are available to active-duty military members and veterans unless otherwise noted. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal.

Activities

Colorado State Parks

Free state park admission

November 11

Learn more

National Park Service

Free admission to everyone–regardless of military status

November 11

Learn more

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (Pikes Peak Highway)

Free admission

November 11

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

Free admission

November 11-15

Learn more

Western Museum of Mining and Industry

Free admission

November 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Learn more

Restaurants

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Free All-American Burger with Cheese

November 11 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In-person only

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage

November 11

Dine-in or takeout

Learn more

Buffalo Wild Wings

10 free boneless wings and fries

November 11

Dine-in or takeout

Learn more

California Pizza Kitchen

Free entree and non-alcoholic beverage from a limited menu

November 11

Dine-in or walk-in takeout

Learn more and see the menu

Carrabba’s

Free calamari

November 8-11

Dine-in only

Learn more

Chili’s

Free entree from a limited menu

November 11

Dine-in only

Learn more and see the menu

Cracker Barrel

Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

November 11

Dine-in only

Learn more

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich

November 11

In-store only

Learn more

Dunkin’

Free donut

November 11

In-store only

Learn more

Famous Dave’s

Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side

November 11

Dine-in, to go, and online

Learn more

Fazoli’s

Free Spaghetti with Meat or Marinara

November 11

Freddy’s

Free Combo Meal Card

Available November 11, card expires November 30

Learn more

Golden Corral

Pick up a free meal coupon anytime during the month of November

Coupon expires May 31

Learn more

Hooters

10 free boneless wings with purchase of 10

November 11

Dine-in only

Learn more

Little Caesars

Free $5 HOT-N-READY lunch combo

November 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In-store only

Learn more

Macaroni Grill

Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti

November 11

Learn more

On the Border

Free Pick 2 Combo

November 11

Dine-in only

Learn more

Pilot Flying J

Free coffee and breakfast item

November 9-15

Available through the Pilot Flying J App

Learn more

Red Lobster

Free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu

November 11

Dine-in only

Learn more and see the menu

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Free entree from a special Veterans Day menu

November 11

Dine-in only

Learn more and see the menu

Starbucks

Free tall hot brewed coffee

November 11

Also available for military spouses

Learn more

Tucanos

Half-price or buy-one-get-one-free churrasco meal

November 9-11

Learn more

Village Inn

Free Village Inn Breakfast

November 11

Dine-in and pick-up

Learn more

Wendy’s – Colorado Springs and Pueblo locations

Free small breakfast combo

November 11 from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

In-store and drive-thru

Learn more



Services

Great Clips

Visit a salon November 11 to get either a free haircut that day, or a free haircut card to use anytime before December 11

Learn more

Speedy Shine Express Car Wash

Free wash and vacuum

November 11

Learn more

SportClips

Free haircuts at select locations

November 11

Learn more