LIST: Colorado Springs restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of restaurants and attractions in the Pikes Peak region are offering free food or free admission to honor those who serve on Veterans Day.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are offering deals for takeout as well as dine in, or offering the same deal over multiple days.
All of the deals below are available to active-duty military members and veterans unless otherwise noted. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal.
Activities
Colorado State Parks
Free state park admission
November 11
Learn more
National Park Service
Free admission to everyone–regardless of military status
November 11
Learn more
Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (Pikes Peak Highway)
Free admission
November 11
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum
Free admission
November 11-15
Learn more
Western Museum of Mining and Industry
Free admission
November 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Learn more
Restaurants
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
Free All-American Burger with Cheese
November 11 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
In-person only
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
Free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage
November 11
Dine-in or takeout
Learn more
Buffalo Wild Wings
10 free boneless wings and fries
November 11
Dine-in or takeout
Learn more
California Pizza Kitchen
Free entree and non-alcoholic beverage from a limited menu
November 11
Dine-in or walk-in takeout
Learn more and see the menu
Carrabba’s
Free calamari
November 8-11
Dine-in only
Learn more
Chili’s
Free entree from a limited menu
November 11
Dine-in only
Learn more and see the menu
Cracker Barrel
Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
November 11
Dine-in only
Learn more
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich
November 11
In-store only
Learn more
Dunkin’
Free donut
November 11
In-store only
Learn more
Famous Dave’s
Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side
November 11
Dine-in, to go, and online
Learn more
Fazoli’s
Free Spaghetti with Meat or Marinara
November 11
Freddy’s
Free Combo Meal Card
Available November 11, card expires November 30
Learn more
Golden Corral
Pick up a free meal coupon anytime during the month of November
Coupon expires May 31
Learn more
Hooters
10 free boneless wings with purchase of 10
November 11
Dine-in only
Learn more
Little Caesars
Free $5 HOT-N-READY lunch combo
November 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
In-store only
Learn more
Macaroni Grill
Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti
November 11
Learn more
On the Border
Free Pick 2 Combo
November 11
Dine-in only
Learn more
Pilot Flying J
Free coffee and breakfast item
November 9-15
Available through the Pilot Flying J App
Learn more
Red Lobster
Free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu
November 11
Dine-in only
Learn more and see the menu
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
Free entree from a special Veterans Day menu
November 11
Dine-in only
Learn more and see the menu
Starbucks
Free tall hot brewed coffee
November 11
Also available for military spouses
Learn more
Tucanos
Half-price or buy-one-get-one-free churrasco meal
November 9-11
Learn more
Village Inn
Free Village Inn Breakfast
November 11
Dine-in and pick-up
Learn more
Wendy’s – Colorado Springs and Pueblo locations
Free small breakfast combo
November 11 from 6:30-10:30 a.m.
In-store and drive-thru
Learn more
Services
Great Clips
Visit a salon November 11 to get either a free haircut that day, or a free haircut card to use anytime before December 11
Learn more
Speedy Shine Express Car Wash
Free wash and vacuum
November 11
Learn more
SportClips
Free haircuts at select locations
November 11
Learn more