Liquor stores, pot shops thrive during Coronavirus pandemic

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — In the wake of the Coronavirus, some businesses are struggling while others are thriving.

Liquor stores and pot shops say they’ve actually seen an increase in sales.

Governor Jared Polis included liquor and pot retailers as essential businesses, even though social distancing is still strongly encouraged.

“We’ve had a very successful first have a day, we hit the ground running very strong this morning at 8 a.m. we have so far we are on track as we are any normal busy day here at the manitou springs store,” said Bill Conkling, with Maggie’s Farm Marijuana.

“Our sales are up, but our staff feels incredibly lucky they work at a place first they continue to work at, and so they can continue to get a paycheck,” said Jim Little, co-owner of Coal Train liquors.

