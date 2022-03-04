COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (FOX21) — City workers and teams are preparing for this weekend’s upcoming snow event.

A full hook up of snow and ice equipment is underway. City leaders say they are preparing for varying amounts and types of precipitation.

City crews are monitoring conditions and are prepared to respond as necessary. Active snow patrol will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday and continue until the need for additional resources develops or until the threat for snow has ended.

Winter Weather Resources

FOX21 will continue monitoring the weather throughout the weekend.

