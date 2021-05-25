Lincoln County deputy injured in ambush will be released from hospital Tuesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and ambushed while answering a call last week will be released from Swedish Medical at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Michael Hutton was shot while answering a call about a burglary of a semi-trailer just outside the town of Hugo.

He was wearing a bulletproof vest, but none of the bullets hit the vest. He was hit in other parts of his body.

There was a massive manhunt for the suspect who shot Hutton. That suspect was found dead several hours later.

Officers will line up Tuesday and greet Hutton as he is released from the hospital.

A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office said, “Today is a good day, Mike is coming home.”

