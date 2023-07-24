UPDATE: MONDAY 7/24/2023 6:05 p.m.

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The May Fire has grown to a quarter of an acre, and more firefighting agencies are now responding.

The USFS said its agency, as well as resources from the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC), Hwy 115 Fire Protection District, and Fort Carson Fire Department were responding. The fire was first reported just before 2 p.m. Monday.

A helicopter is assisting with bucket drops, the USFS said, helping firefighters on the ground while they hike to the remote location of the fire. The USFS said helicopter drops would continue into the evening as daylight allows.

The fire is 0% contained, though there are still no road closures and no evacuations being ordered.

MONDAY 7/24/2023 5:57 p.m.

A small fire caused by lightning is burning near the El Paso/Teller County line just south of Cheyenne Mountain.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Pike and San Isabel posted on Twitter just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24 about the fire, called the May Fire, which is burning west of Fort Carson and Highway 115. The USFS said firefighting resources were responding, including helicopter support.

The USFS said there are structures south of the fire, but it appears to be moving slowly and threat to structures is low.

The fire is currently a tenth of an acre and is burning in a wooded area. There are currently no road closures and no evacuations, the USFS said.

FOX21 News will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.