(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) has teamed up with its Culture Pass Partners to offer library cardholders discounted admission at several local attractions this summer.

Culture Pass Discount Days will offer different attractions each week from June 14 to Aug 4. Discounted admissions will be offered to cardholders that show their library card at the venues.

If you don’t have a library card that won’t be a problem. PPLD’s Mobile Library will be onsite in the morning at each featured attraction so that community members can sign up.

Rock Ledge Ranch Kicks will kick off Culture Pass Discount Days Wednesday June 14 with a $4 admission.

The other attractions throughout the summer include:

Date Location Discount Fri, June 23 Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Free admission Fri, June 30 Pikes Peak Children’s Museum 50% off Fri, July 7 The Money Museum Free admission Mon, July10 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center $8 admission Wed, July 19 Space Foundation Discovery Center 50% off Wed, July 26 ProRodeo Hall of Fame 50% off Fri, Aug. 4 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum 50% off

To learn more about the program, click the link above.