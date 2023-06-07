(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) has teamed up with its Culture Pass Partners to offer library cardholders discounted admission at several local attractions this summer.

Culture Pass Discount Days will offer different attractions each week from June 14 to Aug 4. Discounted admissions will be offered to cardholders that show their library card at the venues.

If you don’t have a library card that won’t be a problem. PPLD’s Mobile Library will be onsite in the morning at each featured attraction so that community members can sign up.

Rock Ledge Ranch Kicks will kick off Culture Pass Discount Days Wednesday June 14 with a $4 admission.

The other attractions throughout the summer include:

DateLocationDiscount
Fri, June 23Colorado Springs Fine Arts CenterFree admission
Fri, June 30Pikes Peak Children’s Museum50% off
Fri, July 7The Money MuseumFree admission
Mon, July10U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center$8 admission
Wed, July 19Space Foundation Discovery Center50% off
Wed, July 26ProRodeo Hall of Fame50% off
Fri, Aug. 4U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum 50% off

