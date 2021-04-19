Liberty HS, Timberview MS on lockout due to “concerning” social media post

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Liberty High School and Timberview Middle School in northern Colorado Springs are on lockout due to “a concerning social media post” regarding Liberty, according to Academy District 20.

Principal Alan Thimmig sent a message to parents around noon Monday saying the school is on lockout while CSPD and district security investigate the situation.

Timberview Middle School, which is next to Liberty and uses parts of its campus, is also on lockout due to its proximity, according to the district.

A lockout means:

The perimeter of the school is secured

All students remain indoors

All perimeter doors are locked

Attendance is taken

It is business as usual within the building

The district said it would keep parents updated as more facts become known.