COLORADO SPRINGS — An El Paso County judge could make a ruling in the Letecia Stauch murder trial Thursday.

Stauch was arrested on murder charges in connection with her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, after she reported him missing in January 2020.

Gannon Stauch / FOX21 News file photo

Gannon’s remains were found later that year in Florida.

An autopsy showed he died from a gunshot wound and blunt trauma to the head. At the time, an investigator also said the boy’s skull was cracked and he had 18 injuries “from a sharp object”, including two stab wounds.

A memorial built in memory of Gannon Stauch.

Stauch inititally pled “not guilty”, but later changed it to “not guilty by reason of insanity” and her defense lawyers filed a motion to waive a jury trial.

A judge said he would not make a ruling on that motion without a report on her mental status. The results of Stauch’s mental evaluation are expected to be released by the state hospital on Thursday.

This article will be updated.