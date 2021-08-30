Let Freedom Swing golf tournament to be held Sept. 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Veterans Project will present its first “Let Freedom Swing” golf tournament, an 18-hole round full of fun on Friday, Sept. 3 at Arrowhead Golf Course starting at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.



All proceeds for the event will go toward support CVP, one of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in Colorado. The group supports a variety of veteran-oriented nonprofits and groups, from Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial, Healing Warriors Program, Adaptive Adventures, Freedom Service Dogs of America and more.

Add-on packages for the event such as $10 Mulligans, a 10th-hole cannon shot and an entry to win a bottle of The Glenlivet single malt Scotch whisky worth $500 for $20. A VIP tent at hole number 10 will offer cigars and three pours of Scotch for an extra $50 per person.



To register for the fundraising event, click here. To make a direct deposit for the CVP, click here.