(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The final Food Truck Tuesday is fast approaching on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Pioneer’s Museum in Downtown Colorado Springs, and Drive Electric Colorado will be there to inform the public on electric vehicles (EV).

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the community is invited to enjoy some delicious food from 10 local food trucks, and find out if an EV is right for you. Drive Electric Colorado will have an EV display, and will field questions about the benefits of making the switch.

The following food trucks will be featured at the event:

American Seoul Food

Ciao Down

Go Fish Food Truck

High Grade Food Truck

Lumpia House

Miggy’s Meltdown

Munchies

Sapo Guapo Tacos

Scratch Mobile Kitchen

The Meltdown

The City, Rolling Energy Resources (RER) and Drive Clean Colorado have also invited residents to participate in a project that could help inform the placement of future EV charging stations in the City. Colorado Springs EV drivers can learn about enrolling their plug-in electric car in the free MyCharge platform, to receive a unique savings report on how much charging their EV costs and how much they saved compared to a gas vehicle.

The first fifty drivers to enroll will receive a $100 visa gift card and the following fifty drivers to enroll will receive a $50 visa gift card. Residents can sign up for MyCharge by clicking here.

Owners and managers of multifamily properties are also being asked to fill out a brief online survey, less than 10 questions, about the availability of EV charging equipment. The survey can be accessed here. Data from MyCharge and the survey will contribute to a US Department of Energy Small Business Innovation Research grant run by RER to better understand EV charging issues for underserved communities, especially those living in multifamily and rental housing.