Late Tuskegee airman to be honored Friday at Nat’l Musem of WW2 Aviation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– One of the decorated Tuskegee airmen named Franklin “Frank” Macon is being honored in death on Friday, Aug. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the National Museum of World War II Aviation.

Macon died during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing funeral and honorific services to be postponed until now. He trained during World War II and continued to serve in the military as a lieutenant. He acted as a civil servant at Fort Carson where he serviced various aircraft, oversaw maintenance operations in many different states and much more.

He established the Frank Macon Trades Scholarship Charitable Trust Fund to provide scholarships for trade-school students in 2019 and co-authored an autobiography entitled I Wanted to be a Pilot: The Making of a Tuskegee Airman.

A T-6 “Texan” trainer flyby and a four-ship “missing man” flyover are planned as part of the commemoration, courtesy of the Commemorative Air Force and the pilots of Meadow Lake Airport.

To learn more about Macon, visit the website.