(COLORADO) — Nurses in Colorado can win free coffee for a year from Dunkin’ during the “Raise a Cup to Nurses” sweepstakes, but the deadline for nominations is quickly approaching.

Tuesday, May 16 is the last day to nominate the deserving nurse in your life for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a coffee break for their hospital team.

Anyone wishing to nominate a nurse can make submissions by visiting the sweepstakes website.

One grand prize winner in Colorado will be selected to win free coffee for a year, along with a well-deserved coffee break for their hospital team to enjoy. Dunkin’ will also select 10 second-place winners throughout Colorado to receive a $100 Dunkin’ gift card and fifty $5 promotional gift cards to share amongst their fellow nursing staff.

“Dunkin’ wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” said Brooke Berra, West Dunkin’ Associate Field Marketing Manager. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”