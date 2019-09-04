Las Animas County Rodeo death

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Trinidad Round-Up Association Board of Directors reported that a colleague died Monday evening around 4 p.m. from injuries sustained in a sorting pen.

The family of the person who has passed away has asked that the name be withheld until all of the family has been notified.

TRINIDAD ROUNDUP ASSOCIATION STATEMENT: “With tremendous sadness, the Trinidad Round-Up Association Board of Directors announce the loss of one of our beloved colleagues who died of injuries sustained in the Las Animas County rodeo arena sorting pens.”