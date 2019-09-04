Las Animas County Rodeo death

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Trinidad Round-Up Association Board of Directors reported that a colleague died Monday evening around 4 p.m. from injuries sustained in a sorting pen.

The family of the person who has passed away has asked that the name be withheld until all of the family has been notified.

TRINIDAD ROUNDUP ASSOCIATION STATEMENT: “With tremendous sadness, the Trinidad Round-Up Association Board of Directors announce the loss of one of our beloved colleagues who died of injuries sustained in the Las Animas County rodeo arena sorting pens.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story