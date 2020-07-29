Large snapping turtle clogs stormwater pump in La Junta

This snapping turtle was pulled from a flood pump intake in La Junta Tuesday. / Photo courtesy City of La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. — A large snapping turtle is on its way back to the Arkansas River after a detour through a stormwater pump in La Junta Tuesday.

Crews pulled the turtle from a pump intake on the east side of La Junta Tuesday. City engineer Darren Adame said wildlife, including turtles and possums, often gets caught in the stormwater system during the rainy summer season. He said an even larger snapping turtle was pulled out of the system last year.

Adame said crews fed the turtle an apple and released it back into the King Arroyo, which feeds into the Arkansas River.