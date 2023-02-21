Large police presence near Mitchell High School

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There is a large police presence north of Mitchell High School at a gas station on Palmer Park Boulevard.

The large presence of Colorado Springs Police was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Conoco on Palmer Park Boulevard just east of North Academy Boulevard.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

CSPD posted on their Communications Twitter account that the department was working a “significant incident” and asked the community to only call 911 with emergencies. Non-emergencies are asked to wait until CSPD returns to “normal operations.”

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.