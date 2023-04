(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting a large police presence at the Citadel Mall and is asking the public to avoid the area.

CSPD tweeted just before 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3 about the police presence. CSPD dispelled any rumors, and said “reports of an active shooter are incorrect.”

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Hannah Henry

