(PROWERS COUNTY, Colo.) — A large fire is burning east of Lamar, the Lamar Fire Department (LFD) confirms.

LFD said multiple crews are on scene fighting the fire amidst Red Flag conditions and high winds. Red Flag conditions will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

Courtesy: Mark Wertz

Courtesy: Mark Wertz

FOX21 News has reached out to multiple agencies in Prowers County for more information on possible evacuations and the exact location of the fire and will update this article when we learn more.