(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on scene of a several-vehicle pileup at Maizeland and North Academy on Sunday morning Oct. 29.

CSPD says the crash was due to hazardous and icy conditions on Southbound Academy Boulevard just North of the intersection with Maizeland Road.

Officers responded to the call just after 10 a.m. and found several vehicles that needed to be towed out of the roadway. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.