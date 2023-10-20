(COLORADO SPRINGS) — More than a month after a fire knocked out power to much of Downtown, damaging utilities infrastructure and forcing an extended closure of a stretch of Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) said lanes of Kiowa will reopen by Friday evening, Oct. 20.

Springs Utilities said two lanes on the north side of Kiowa Street between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street would reopen by 6 p.m. Friday, along with the north side parking spaces. The stretch of Kiowa between Tejon and Nevada has been closed since a Sept. 11 underground fire damaged electric utilities in the area.

Since the outage, Springs Utilities said crews have not only made extensive electric system repairs and enhancements, but they have also installed new fiber optic network cables, and replaced 65 feet of 1940s-era water main and several water valves.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Springs Utilities said some work will continue over the next several weeks, and one lane will remain closed to allow that work to be completed.

All businesses along Kiowa Street remain open and are accessible.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to honor all work zones for their safety and the safety of construction crews.