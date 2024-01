(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Closures are in effect in multiple directions at the intersection of East Cimarron Street and South Nevada Avenue due to a crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted about the crash at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, and said all southbound lanes of Nevada were closed as well as all westbound lanes of Cimarron.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to respond.