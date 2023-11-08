(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Heads up for drivers: a lane of westbound Interquest Parkway will be closed until the end of November for utility work, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities).

Springs Utilities said the northernmost lane of westbound Interquest will close between Federal Drive and Market Center Point starting Wednesday, Nov. 8, and lasting until Nov. 30. This stretch of road is just east of the I-25 interchange.

Springs Utilities said the lane closure is to allow for wastewater main work, and the road will be down to one lane for the duration of work.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Drivers who must travel in this area are asked to proceed with caution and watch for work zones and crews.