Lane closures, overnight full closures planned for I-25 Gap near Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — Drivers on Interstate 25 just north of Monument should expect delays over the next week as crews build a new bridge at County Line Road.

CDOT said drivers should expect delays of about 20 minutes during each closure.

Here’s what to expect, according to CDOT:

16-hour single lane and ramp closures on southbound I-25

When: 6 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday – on-ramp closure only

7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday – single lane and off-ramp closure

Travel impact: Single lane closure along southbound I-25, starting just north of County Line Road and extending to just south of County Line Road overnight on Saturday.

Ramp closures: The County Line Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 will be closed Friday night into Saturday morning. The southbound I-25 off-ramp to County Line Road will also be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning.

No detour: One lane will be open, so drivers on I-25 are asked to stay the course and expect delays.

Local access: For access to southbound I-25 on Friday night into Saturday morning, head north on I-25, exit and turn around using the Greenland Road interchange and then use the Greenland Road on-ramp to southbound I-25. For access to County Line Road on Saturday night into Sunday morning, continue south on I-25, exit and turn around using the Highway 105 interchange and then use the northbound I-25 off-ramp to County Line Road.

Overnight southbound I-25 closures

When: 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and 8 p.m. April 16 to 5 a.m. April 17. Impacts may begin as early as 6:30 p.m. both nights.

Travel impact: Full closure of southbound I-25 beneath the County Line Road bridge.

Bridge closure: Full closure of the County Line Road bridge.

Ramp closure: The northbound I-25 off-ramp to County Line Road will also be closed.

Detour: Traffic will funnel into one lane just north of the County Line Road bridge and detour around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at County Line Road.

Local access: Access to and from I-25 at County Line Road will be closed. Use the Highway 105 interchange (exit 161) for local access. For access to southbound I-25, head north on I-25 and turn around at the Greenland Road interchange (exit 167).

Overnight northbound I-25 closures

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and 8 p.m. April 15 to 5 a.m. April 16. Impacts may begin as early as 6:30 p.m both nights.

Travel impact: Full closure of northbound I-25 beneath the County Line Road bridge.

Bridge closure: Full closure of the County Line Road bridge.

Ramp closures: The southbound I-25 ramps at County Line Road will also be closed.

Detour: Traffic will funnel into one lane just south of the County Line Road bridge and detour around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at County Line Road.

Local access: Use the Highway 105 interchange (exit 161) for local access and access to I-25.

The Interstate 25 Gap project is scheduled for completion in November 2022. Visit i25gap.codot.gov to learn more about the project.