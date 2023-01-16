(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Lane closures are in effect on Hancock Avenue near Prospect Lake while Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) installs new water lines.

Springs Utilities said Hancock Avenue between Costilla and Cimarron Streets will be closed to through traffic while crews install new underground water lines. Marked detours will be in place, and Springs Utilities said later phases of work will change lane configurations south of this area up to Fountain Boulevard.

These lane closures are in effect from Monday, Jan. 16 – Thursday, Jan. 19.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Springs Utilities crews will close the entire intersection at Tejon and Costilla streets, as part of a natural gas project. Crews will be doing exploratory work before the installation of new natural gas lines on Costilla Street.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

The intersection will reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Springs Utilities asks drivers to slow down and be careful of workers on foot and heavy equipment.