(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) is warning drivers of lane closures at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Circle Drive that are currently in place.

The lane closures are in place so crews can repair the road following a water main break over the weekend. The closures are on the southeast side of Wasson Park, south of Palmer Park.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Springs Utilities said detours are in place, and the main break has been repaired. No customers are currently out of service.

Springs Utilities said asphalt restoration work on the road is estimated to be completed and the intersection reopened by Saturday, July 15.