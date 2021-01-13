Lamborn “disappointed by the horrendous decision” to move Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In a statement Wednesday, Colorado Springs Rep. Doug Lamborn criticized the “horrendous decision” to move the U.S. Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama from its temporary headquarters in Colorado Springs.

“Moving a critical institution like Space Command for political reasons unrelated to national security would be foolish at the best of times,” Lamborn, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said in the statement. “In the midst of the ongoing great power competition between the U.S. and our allies against the forces of tyranny and absolutism represented by the Chinese Communist Party and Vladimir Putin, arbitrarily shuffling SPACECOM around like a political trophy would prove disastrous. This decision was not based on what is best for America’s national interests. For the good our of nation, I will fight this proposed move.”

I am disappointed by the horrendous decision to rip U.S. Space Command out of its home in Colorado Springs and move it to a new location. There’s no way around it: relocating SPACECOM will materially damage our national security. As we speak, our near-peer adversaries, Russia and China, are actively working to defeat our space capabilities. Moving a critical institution like Space Command for political reasons unrelated to national security would be foolish at the best of times. In the midst of the ongoing great power competition between the U.S. and our allies against the forces of tyranny and absolutism represented by the Chinese Communist Party and Vladimir Putin, arbitrarily shuffling SPACECOM around like a political trophy would prove disastrous. This decision was not based on what is best for America’s national interests. For the good our of nation, I will fight this proposed move. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate who I believe will be equally disturbed with this disruption to a critical national security mission. Statement from U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn

Lamborn’s office said he sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden asking him to reverse the decision. A copy of the letter is below: