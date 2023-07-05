Lake Pueblo State Park Lacks Potable water

(PUEBLO Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced on Wednesday, July 5 that Lake Pueblo State Park is experiencing issues with potable water due to a rupture in an 8-inch main pipeline.

CPW said park staff noticed a pipeline leak near the chain of lakes along the Arkansas River on Monday, July 3.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

All of the park’s campgrounds are being impacted, along with the Visitor Center, both marinas, swim beach and the ANS boat decon Station. No new reservations are being taken for its campgrounds until July 12 or later.

Lake Pueblo State Park manager Joe Stadterman said repairs are underway and urges visitors to limit use of remaining water to prevent a complete loss in the park.

Portable toilets are being delivered for campers and other guests to use. CPW said ANS decon must be done before entering the park. There is currently no water for showers, dump stations or other uses.