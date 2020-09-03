COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ annual Labor Day Lift Off is turning into a citywide celebration for 2020.

Organizers say more than 35 balloons will be launching from 10 locations across the city. Spectators are encouraged to watch from their homes.

Organizers did not release the specific locations, just a map of general areas throughout the city:

The launches will take place between 7 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings. Balloon glows will be held at six locations across the city at 7 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

Unlike most years, no events will be held on Monday.

Organizers said the Labor Day Lift Off will be one of fewer than 10 balloon events taking place in the world this year.

