Labor Day Lift Off becoming “citywide celebration” for 2020

Hot air balloons rise over Colorado Springs on the final morning of the 2019 Labor Day Lift Off. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ annual Labor Day Lift Off will happen in 2020, but it will look a lot different from previous years.

Rather than holding a weekend event in Memorial Park, organizers plan to spread balloons throughout the city. Organizers said early-morning balloon launches will take off from “numerous locations around town.” They also plan to have a pop-up Balloon Glow. Exact locations for the launches and glow have not yet been announced.

Other Labor Day Lift Off activities, such as the donut-eating contest and lake events, will not be available this year. No events will occur at Memorial Park.

Organizers said the Labor Day Lift Off “will be one of very few balloon events that will take place in the world this year.” The annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has already been canceled for 2020.