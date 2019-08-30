Labor Day Lift Off 2019: What you need to know

Balloons gather at Memorial Park Friday morning, ahead of this weekend’s Labor Day Lift Off. / Krista Witiak – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Labor Day Lift Off, Colorado Springs’ annual balloon festival, returns to Memorial Park this weekend.

The free festival includes morning sessions Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and evening sessions Saturday and Sunday.

An array of more than 75 hot air balloons will converge at the park this year. In addition to the balloons, visitors can enjoy axe throwing, chainsaw carving, free yoga, live music, and more.

Highlights include:

Balloon lift-off at 7 a.m. each day, weather permitting

Balloon glows at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Demonstrations by the USAFA Wings of Blue parachute jumpers at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

>> Tap here for a full schedule.

Getting there

Map provided by the city of Colorado Springs shows road closures for the Labor Day Lift-Off.

The following roads will be closed from 5 to 9:30 a.m. daily (Saturday-Monday) and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:

East Pikes Peak Avenue, between South Hancock Avenue and North Union Boulevard

South Union Boulevard, between East Pikes Peak Avenue and East Lake Boulevard

South Hancock Avenue, between East Pikes Peak Avenue and East Costilla Street

East Cucharras Street and East Vermijo Avenue, between South Cedar Street and South Hancock Avenue (road closed to thru traffic)

All streets and alleys running north to south between East Kiowa Street and East Pikes Peak Avenue from North Hancock Avenue to North Union Boulevard (road closed to thru traffic)

The following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily (Saturday-Monday):

Interior Park Road: Farragut Avenue, between Hancock Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue

Interior Park Road: Sports Drive between Hancock Avenue and Farragut Avenue

Interior Park Road: Memorial Drive between Union Boulevard and Veterans Memorial

Parking

Paid parking is available at several different lots around Memorial Park. Prices range from $10 to $4 per session.

Complimentary handicap-accessible parking is available inside Memorial Park. This parking can be accessed using the park entrance at Parkside Drive and Union Boulevard. Spaces are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

>> Tap here for a map of parking locations.

Prospect Lake closure

Prospect Lake has been closed since August 9 due to toxic blue-green algae in the water. Because of the closure, paddleboard yoga and paddleboard rentals will not be available at this year’s Lift-Off. No other parts of the event will be affected.

The city is reminding the public that blue-green algae can be harmful to both humans and pets. More than 70 signs have been posted around the lake to inform visitors of the danger.