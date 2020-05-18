King Soopers announces $130 million ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for employees

CINCINNATI, OH (WTRF) — Hourly front line heroes at King Soopers and parent company Kroger are set to receive a special ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for their commitment to maintaining clean and safe stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualified full-time employees will receive $400 and qualified part-time associates will receive $200, which will be paid out in two installations on May 30 and June 18.

Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May. Rodney McMullen, Kroger chairman/CEO

Kroger has also decided to extend their COVID-19 Emergency Leave, which paid employees directly affected by the virus.