COLORADO SPRINGS — For Family 411 Kristen Duke gives us tips to help embrace family photos.

Taking family photos can be stressful, Duke says don’t worry about the photo being perfect. Have some fun with it, play music or bring a friend to help relax if needed. A helpful incentive is to go out for ice cream or dinner after.

“Letting the photographer take over, to get the smiles and change the attitude helps a lot,” says Duke.

Duke says to take pictures with the idea of displaying it somewhere in the home. Hanging photos on the wall can boost kids and teens’ self-esteem. Plan your outfit to match the decoration around the home, wear blues if you are decorating with blues.

Kristen Duke has photo sessions that parents can sign up for on her website.