COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An apartment was evacuated after a fire broke out inside one of the units, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD responded to Park at Penrose Apartments just before 2:47 p.m. Monday after a kitchen fire broke out at 3955 Harmony Drive.

Image courtesy of Google Maps

Everybody inside building #C-525 was evacuated.

At last report, the fire was put out and no injuries were reported.