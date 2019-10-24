Kiosks offer motor vehicle services at two King Soopers locations

DMV kiosks now available at two King Soopers locations in Colorado Springs. / Mike Duran, FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is trying to save you some time when you’re out running errands.

Citizens can now renew their license plates using self-serve DMV kiosks at two King Soopers locations in Colorado Springs:

– 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd.

– 2910 S. Academy

“Now you can renew your license plates any day of the week where you buy groceries, including on nights and weekends,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. Customers will receive their year tab and registration on the spot. There is a $3.95 service fee at the King Soopers kiosks.

Four additional self-serve kiosks have been placed in area Motor Vehicle offices:

– Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.

– Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd.

– Powers Office, 5650 Industrial Pl.

– Union Town Center Office, 8830 N. Union Blvd.

The Office of the Clerk and Recorder reports El Paso County leads the state in its number of kiosk renewals.