King’s Chef Diner will reopen after long hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — King’s Chef Diner, one of the most popular breakfast restaurants in Colorado Springs, will reopen soon, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Independent.

No official details have been released yet, but according to the Independent, the diner’s owner confirmed the 13-seat custom-built purple breakfast castle will open its doors again.

The downtown Colorado Springs diner closed near the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn’t clear at the time if the restaurant would ever reopen any of its locations.

More details are expected next week.