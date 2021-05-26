King’s Chef Diner reopens Bijou Street location after pandemic closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Both King’s Chef Diner locations in downtown Colorado Springs are back open.

The classic diner closed both of its restaurants at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The purple castle location on Costilla Street reopened in September, and the location at 131 East Bijou Street reopened Wednesday. Both locations are offering dine-in and takeout.

For now, the Bijou Street location is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The diner is working toward opening seven days a week.

The Bijou Street location will offer the same menu as the purple castle has been offering, with more items returning by the end of the summer. They also plan to add a late-night to-go menu.