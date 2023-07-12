(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In an effort to serve those impacted by the closure of a King Soopers store on South Academy Boulevard, the company has announced free delivery to affected customers and a mobile pharmacy unit operating at the closed location.

The 2910 South Academy Boulevard King Soopers location closed “temporarily” in June, out of what the company called an “abundance of caution” after testing indicated asbestos contamination at the store.

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, July 12, King Soopers said it will begin offering free delivery services to impacted customers effective July 12. The company said it will be automatically waiving delivery fees for customers of the closed store via a digital coupon that will be preloaded into their loyalty accounts.

Customers can head to KingSoopers.com to place their online orders.

In addition, for customers who utilize the pharmacy at South Academy, the company is currently operating a mobile pharmacy unit staffed with certified pharmacists and qualified pharmacy technicians.

The mobile pharmacy unit is located in the parking lot of the closed location, at 2910 South Academy. It operates 7 days a week from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with a half-hour closure from 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

King Soopers said it is also offering free prescription delivery for impacted patients while the store is closed. Delivery services will be offered until the store reopens, the company said.

King Soopers said it is working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to identify a cleanup plan for the asbestos. The company said it does not currently have a timeline for reopening the store, but said it is doing everything it can to shorten the closure.