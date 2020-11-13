King Soopers hosting statewide hiring event Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — King Soopers and City Market are looking to hire more employees for the holiday season and beyond.

The company is holding hiring events Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado. Interviews will happen on the spot, and candidates may be hired immediately.

Applicants are encouraged to bring two forms of ID, and to pre-apply at jobs.kingsoopers.com or jobs.citymarket.com.

King Soopers said both seasonal and non-seasonal positions are available.

King Soopers and City Market have hired more than 13,500 employees since the start of the pandemic, according to the company.