Kindness of others paying off layaways spreads holiday cheer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Multiple anonymous donors in the Springs is showing the true meaning for the season, paying off several layaways at the Walmart on 8th St.

Employees said three groups of customers came in this past week and paid off several layaway accounts either in full or partially.

“The customers were targeting more layaways that had toys in them to pay those off and help families with kids out,” said employee Ted Esker. “So we had a couple that came in and paid off close to $500. One gentleman came in and paid off a $100 layaway accounts and then we also had some representatives from the Academy Bank here in the store come in and put partial payments on four different layaways so in total over the last three days, we’ve had payments around $900.”

Esker said it’s been heartwarming to see those on the receiving end overjoyed and even in tears to learn about the random acts of kindness.

He added that last year a customer came into the store and paid off $1,000 worth of layaways.