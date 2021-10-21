KinderCare Learning Centers to open Colorado Springs location Oct. 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– KinderCare Learning Centers is opening a new child care center in Colorado Springs on Monday, Oct. 25! Cordera KinderCare will be located at 9410 Grand Cordera Parkway and led by Christina McGrath who has over 21 years of early childhood education experience and has been a director at KinderCare for 18 years.

The center will offer care and education for up to 156 children ages six weeks to 12 years old. Before and after school care will be available for up to 30 children ages 5 to 12 years. The new location will also feature an indoor gym, perfect for all seasons.

Photo of the Colorado Springs director Christina McGrath. Courtesy of KinderCare.

KinderCare is continuing throughout the pandemic to work with local, national public health agencies and medical advisors to create safe learning environments, with all centers will operate with enhanced health and safety protocols.

Recent results from national studies show that KinderCare kids are better prepared for first grade than their peers and that KinderCare’s programs have been successful at mitigating pandemic-related learning loss.

Families looking to learn more can attend the center’s opening celebration on Friday, Oct. 29, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. or by visiting kindcare.com. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC at 5:00 p.m. Families can RSVP for the event by contacting the center director or by calling 833-905-3276.