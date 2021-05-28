Kids in Pueblo can earn $100 a month by reading this summer

In this Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014 photo, an English language learner student uses his finger to follow along while reading a story at Watford City Elementary School in Watford City, N.D. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo City-County Library District is giving kids the chance to win $100 a month by reading this summer.

The reading challenge starts June 1 and runs through August 31. It’s open to Pueblo County youth between ages 0 to 17 who have a valid PCCLD library card or ConnectEd account.

To earn the $100, participants must check out 10 items in person from any PCCLD location or download items from the library’s online catalog. They then must provide a response by writing, drawing, or filming a video in response to what they read, listened to, or watched. All responses are submitted online.

To register for the program, go to pueblolibrary.org/readingpays. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to the first 3,000 participants each month of the program – June, July and August. Participants must re-register each month they would like to participate.

To receive their $100, participants can either create a savings account at Bank of the San Juans or request a cash voucher.

The money for the program–$1 million in total–is coming from American Rescue Plan funding intended to help Pueblo rebound from the effects of the pandemic.

“The Reading Pays program has multiple purposes,” Mayor Nick Gradisar said in a statement. “Our intent first and foremost is to help bridge some of the educational gap that exists from the last school year dealing with COVID-19. Reading is the key to lifelong learning and we want those skills developed early. It is also a great way to introduce young people to the concept of bank accounts and the value of savings. The added bonus is that it’s a stimulus for the economy.”

To learn more about the program or sign up for a free library card, visit pueblolibrary.org/readingpays.