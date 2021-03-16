Parents & kids enjoy snow day after the storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Monday was a fun day for kids around Southern Colorado.

Some districts in Colorado Springs a called off class because of the weather.

Dozens of kid picked up the sleds and headed to the hill.

Fred McKown Park near Austin Bluffs and Range Wood was packed with snow and children who were ready to master gravity while enjoying the day away from classes.

Diana Ragland, a mom who home schools her kids, still called a “snow day” for her kids too.

“Some many things the kids have has to stop doing. this is a nice tradition to not have to do school work, that’s what we’re doing,” said Ragland.

Another parent, Ganaya Belveal, who brought her kids to the slopes, said “my kindergarterner breaks down almost every monring when i try to take him to school so its definitley nice to have fun and not have to worry about school work or anything.”

Some districts are taking advantage of the technology developed during the pandemic and had kids do virtual learning instead of cancling school completely.

It seems like even the parents were exicted for a full snow day.