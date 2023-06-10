Kidpower hosts 'The Chocolate Genius' in sold-out event

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kidpower will host its annual Chocoholic Frolic with ‘The Chocolate Genius,’ Paul Joachim, in a sold-out event.

Chef Joachim is known for his chocolate sculptures and is ranked one of the best chocolatiers in the world, per Kidpower. He has won competitions on Food Network and has worked with brands such as Godiva, Universal Studios, and the NBA.

Courtesy of Kidpower

Kidpower Colorado says it is a leader in personal safety and violence prevention education for children.

“Chef Paul will use chocolate as a delectable medium to connect to Kidpower’s message of empowerment,” said Kidpower.

Chef Joachim will take the stage for an hour and create a chocolate sculpture for attendees followed by a chocolate tasting.