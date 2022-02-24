COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Oscar Mayer Weiner lovers rejoice; the one and only Weinermobile has pulled into Colorado Springs!

The Wienermobile tours year-round, but will be in Colorado Springs for three days.

Thursday , Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at King Soopers (3250 Centennial Boulevard)

, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at King Soopers (3250 Centennial Boulevard) Friday , Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at King Soopers (6030 Stetson Hills Boulevard)

, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at King Soopers (6030 Stetson Hills Boulevard) Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at King Soopers (7915 Constitution Avenue)

Not only can you take pictures with the Wienermobile, you can also “ketchup” on Wienermobile facts! For example, did you know there are currently six active Wienermobiles?

Did you see the Wienermobile? Send your pictures to news@fox21news.com and we will feature you on our website!